Landslide destroys 2 homes in western Tennessee; no one hurt

Landslide destroys 2 homes in western Tennessee; no one hurt

Landslide destroys 2 homes in western Tennessee; no one hurt

Authorities say two homes were destroyed when a hillside collapsed near a swollen river in western Tennessee.
Landslide destroys 2 homes in western Tennessee; no one hurt

2 homes collapse near TN river

2 homes near the Tennessee River in Hardin County collapsed because of a landslide. No one was hurt.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

