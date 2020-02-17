Landslide destroys 2 homes in western Tennessee; no one hurt

Authorities say two homes were destroyed when a hillside collapsed near a swollen river in western Tennessee.



Tweets about this ZoomRadar "Chief Martin says it’s possible this could happen to other homes in the area, but nowhere in the near future and n… https://t.co/MSQ8DLAmw3 2 hours ago Times Free Press Drone footage shared by the Hardin County Fire Department captured the aftermath of the landslide. Watch it in the… https://t.co/R6mcAcQGgI 4 hours ago WKRG WHOA!! Fortunately, no one was hurt. https://t.co/QEdpBxWcpd 8 hours ago brooke reese RT @caitjstewart: Two homes were destroyed when a hillside collapsed near a swollen river in West Tennessee, authorities said. https://t.co… 8 hours ago Caitlin Stewart Two homes were destroyed when a hillside collapsed near a swollen river in West Tennessee, authorities said. https://t.co/ueeN7Zn9k9 9 hours ago Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Landslide destroys homes on hillside in Tennessee: Authorities say two homes were destroyed when a hillside collapsed near a sw… 9 hours ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Landslide destroys homes on hillside in Tennessee: Authorities say two homes were destroyed when a hillside collaps… https://t.co/5gjU8YZGZW 9 hours ago Bob Mueller Two homes were destroyed when a hillside collapsed near a swollen river in West Tennessee, authorities said. https://t.co/2glrb8rbRK 11 hours ago