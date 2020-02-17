Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virginia Lawmakers Reject Assault Weapon Ban

Virginia Lawmakers Reject Assault Weapon Ban

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Virginia Lawmakers Reject Assault Weapon Ban

Virginia Lawmakers Reject Assault Weapon Ban

Virginia Gov.

Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party balked at the proposal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapon ban

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s push to ban the sale of assault weapons has...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndependentCBS NewsTIMEFOXNews.comNewsy


Virginia Gov. Northam’s Assault Weapon Ban Fails After Several Dems Vote Against Proposal

Virginia Gov. Northam’s Assault Weapon Ban Fails After Several Dems Vote Against ProposalVirginia Governor *Ralph Northam* (D) experienced a setback in his efforts to pass new gun control...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his allies have said repeatedly they do not want to confiscate guns, but argued tha… https://t.co/kON6BmaQ01 1 minute ago

scottgtweets

Scott Gee - 🇺🇸♥️🐉 RT @ABC7News: BREAKING: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party ba… 2 minutes ago

WHSV_Alex

Alex Flum RT @WHSVKyle: Right now on The Valley's FOX at 10: Virginia lawmakers reject Gov. Northam's assault-weapons ban. @WHSVAutumn reports. Then,… 2 minutes ago

WHSVKyle

Kyle Rogers Right now on The Valley's FOX at 10: Virginia lawmakers reject Gov. Northam's assault-weapons ban. @WHSVAutumn repo… https://t.co/0FoTbJefDx 2 minutes ago

britpop86

Candice Michele` RT @FOXBaltimore: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons failed on Monday after some of his fellow Democrats… 3 minutes ago

edcskibug

Ed C RT @IrmaBel53130008: GREAT NEWS!! Virginia lawmakers reject Northam's assault-weapons ban, as Dems balk https://t.co/IpkRIUbSwP 6 minutes ago

icarus_son

Son Of Icarus RT @bennyjohnson: Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapons ban https://t.co/KY10yPuBJj 6 minutes ago

AdamsWfa551

Deplorable4U RT @RPhantom91: Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapons ban https://t.co/SM8xLLYJ1N 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia Lawmakers Reject Ban On Sale Of Assault Weapons [Video]Virginia Lawmakers Reject Ban On Sale Of Assault Weapons

A Senate committee voted to table discussions of the bill, despite efforts from the governor and Democratic lawmakers to see it through this year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.