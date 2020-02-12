Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 05:58s - Published Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500 The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage said, "That's breathtaking. It really is a scary, scary moment and you hope and pray that Ryan is OK."

Recent related news from verified sources Ryan Newman taken to hospital after violent crash in last lap of Daytona 500 Ryan Newman was involved in a horrific crash just as Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 Monday at...

