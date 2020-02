Way 2 Be Kind: Surprise for a Tulsa Family

You with this staycationpackage.

It includes an overnight stay at Osage Casinoand Hotel.

You will find a50 dollar dinner giftcertificate.Congratulations!" THEPARENTS OF FIVE YEAR OLDALLEN ADAMS..

SURPRISED ANDGRATEFUL FOR AN ACT OFKINDNESS.Todd Adams//Allens Dad "Iappreciate everything.

Ithas been difficult buteveryone has been makingthings so much easier forus.

I'm so grateful and sothankful, and I can't waitfor the time that I can giveback." THE FAMILY HAS BEENTHROUGH A LOT.

DOCTORSDIAGNOSED ALLEN WITHHYPEROXALURIA IN2018.

THE CONDITION WEARSDOWN HISKIDNEYS AND LIVER..

BUTALLEN'S MOM SAYS HE NEVERLETS IT GET HIM DOWN.Samantha Cooper//Allens Mom"He's always really happy,so my biggest fear would beto lose him." ALLEN'S FATHERLEFT HIS JOB TO HELP CAREFOR HIS SON.

TODD ADAMS ANDALLEN'S MOM SAMANTHA..

DRIVETO OKLAHOMA CITY SIX DAYS AWEEK SO THEIR SON CAN HAVEDIALYSIS.

THE FAMILY'S CARGAVE OUT..

SO NOW THEY HAVETO RELY ON RIDES FROM ACHARITY.

ON TOP OFEVERYTHING ELSE ---EXPENSIVE MEDICAL BILLS FORTHE TREATMENT THAT KEEPSTHEIR SON ALIVE.Samantha Cooper and ToddAdams//Allens Parents "Thereis a ton of stress at times,and it gets hard at times.So to be able to breathesometimes would be nice."NOW..

WITH POSSIBLE ORGANTRANSPLANTS AHEAD..

NEW HOPEFOR ALLEN..

AND A CHANCE TOBE A KID AGAIN.

AND THANKSTO OSAGE CASINO HOTEL..

AMUCH-NEEDED BREAK FOR HISTIRED..

BUT GRATEFULPARENTS.Samantha Cooper//Allens Mom"I just want to say thankyou to everyone that hashelped us.

That has cometogether.

