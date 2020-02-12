Pain Felt 75 Years Later

Lean wit it, Smock wit it @TemeOfHearts @AITA_reddit I really didn't mean to yell. It's just that 18 years three months later, I still rememb… https://t.co/1YSVr642pI 13 hours ago

Chay A❥ I went through this once... yet I felt this pain a million times! Phantom pain is no fucken joke, y’all! Almost… https://t.co/F950FhD8YM 2 days ago

AAMARI.E 4 years later, I gave birth to my daughter Anaïs. My labor was a breeze I felt no pain, and I pushed my daughter ou… https://t.co/n4I5G5N6Ot 4 days ago

DragonzHeart76 @RubinReport Felt the same way when we lost our first. Wasnt ready to move on. But came across an adoption event an… https://t.co/aibMPjLEsC 5 days ago

Briza Exactly 10 years ago my back pain was so severe that after every dance class or performance I had heat my body just… https://t.co/jUNfGnhLAx 1 week ago

Human Fairy 🦋✨ 16 year me when a wyt woman came up to Papa Johns to yell at me because I didn’t take her order quick enough. 10… https://t.co/CIDH4SJZ7H 1 week ago