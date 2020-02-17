All American S02E14 Who Shot Ya

All American 2x14 "Who Shot Ya" Season 2 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - A VILLAGE – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is worried Coop (Bre-Z) isn’t taking everything seriously and asks Layla (Greta Onieogou) for her help.

Olivia (Samantha Logan) questions whether she did the right thing by going to Billy (Taye Diggs) about Asher (Cody Christian), leaving Billy to have to make a tough choice in order to protect his team.

Coop is feeling smothered by everyone and makes a tough decision about her potential future.

Meanwhile, Laura (Monet Mazur) knows Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) has a big heart but is concerned about his relationship with Simone (guest star Geffri Maya).

Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Michael Bhim & Cam’ron Moore (#214).

Original airdate 2/24/2020.