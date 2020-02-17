Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All American S02E14 Who Shot Ya

All American S02E14 Who Shot Ya

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
All American S02E14 Who Shot Ya

All American S02E14 Who Shot Ya

All American 2x14 "Who Shot Ya" Season 2 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - A VILLAGE – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is worried Coop (Bre-Z) isn’t taking everything seriously and asks Layla (Greta Onieogou) for her help.

Olivia (Samantha Logan) questions whether she did the right thing by going to Billy (Taye Diggs) about Asher (Cody Christian), leaving Billy to have to make a tough choice in order to protect his team.

Coop is feeling smothered by everyone and makes a tough decision about her potential future.

Meanwhile, Laura (Monet Mazur) knows Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) has a big heart but is concerned about his relationship with Simone (guest star Geffri Maya).

Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Michael Bhim & Cam’ron Moore (#214).

Original airdate 2/24/2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bucknell snaps road streak, cruise past Holy Cross, 69-48

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Andrew Funk posted 19 points as Bucknell cruised past Holy Cross 69-48 on...
Seattle Times - Published

Mexico attorney general says case of ex-oil chief ‘symbolic’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Until recently, Mexico had done little to pursue corruption revealed by the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

What2Vue

What2Vue The CW reveals Official Synopsis of All American episode "Who Shot Ya" (2.14/S02E14) https://t.co/8qQlvseTaT… https://t.co/fYaXohR8Ld 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book [Video]White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

John Bolton is due make his first public speech since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump wrapped up. This, even as his lawyers continue to wrangle with the White House over the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Study: Persistently Antisocial? Maybe It's How You're Wired [Video]Study: Persistently Antisocial? Maybe It's How You're Wired

Antisocial behaviors such as stealing, bullying, and lying may have their origins in brain structures. British and American researchers used MRI scans to compare the brain compositions of those with a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.