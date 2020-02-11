Special needs girl neglected on school bus, mom says

One springfield mother is speaking out tonight after she says her disabled child was neglected on a school bus.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome spoke with her earlier today.

She explains how she plans on holding the people in charge*responsible so that this doesn't happen to another child.

"her eyes rolled in the back of her head... her body went limp she was unresponsive."

Elizabeth thurston is demanding responsibility be taken after she says her daughter suffered a seizure on a springfield public school's school bus and was not properly cared for she says her daughter aubree is five year old and has down syndrome ... she also says that she wasn't even made aware of the incident until two hours later... aubree takes the bus to a preschool program at ridgeview elementary during the week "they didn't bring her home they didn't get her medical help they just kept going thurston says she's mad... sad... and confused... et "anybody who has a child or doesn't have a child... it's just compassion you know you see a child not breathing and you call 9-1-1" emma jerome: "aubree's mom says her faith has been shattered and while she says she doesn't know exactly what she's doing next... what she does know is that for the time being her daughter will not be returning to this school."

Et "i don't have any trust for them anymore" she is also saying that she's left with more questions than anwers et "i was trying to ask them how long what she out, what color was she, what was she doing before and they're not cooperating with me."

She says she has spoken to the superintendent and transportation for springfield public schools with no luch of resolution i have also called both the school district and transportation asking for any response to thurston's concerns and they have not commented et "i'm just trying to get the word out there... so it doens't happen to somebody else's child."

Reporting in springfield emma jerome kezi