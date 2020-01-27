Church Safety

Global  

It's a scenario that has shaken communities across the country; church shootings.
It's a scenario that has shaken communities across the country..

Church shootings.

Today in amory, pastors, church members, and law enforcement came together to learn what to do if the worst should happen, wcbi's bobby martinez was there and has more on the story.

Class was in session at bigbee baptist church, but this wasn't exactly ásunday schoolá.

This seminar was aimed at teaching people how to respond when violence shakes their sanctuary.

"you know there's been church shootings, school shootings and so i think we need to be aware of what's going on."

Tim oswalt is a training officer with the monroe county sheriffs department.

He wants to make sure civilians have a course of action they can follow until his department gets to the scene.

"the biggest thing that we're trying to convey to all the churches and civilians, is to just have a plan, put it in place, and be ready.

I mean we're trying to be vigilant at all times and try to defend ourselves in any type of event like that."

Concern for safety is driving some congregations to go even further to protect their church families.

Instead of planning for a áreactioná, they're getting in front of the issue by forming security teams. "we're also discussing church security options for our different churches in the county.

And to help them respond to any type of attack that happens."

Mike bell - admissions director for monroe baptist association, said he hopes this seminar not only raises awareness at church or school, but also shows the importance of being ready no matter where they are..

"it's necessary to be prepared.

Same reason i got smoke detectors in my house and seat belts in my car.

We hope nothing ever happens.

But we understand it might."

That's what prompted charles wallace to spend his saturday morning learning how to protect himself.

He says one thing he took away from the seminar.... "even with dealing with cell phones.

Be more aware of our surroundings.

Whether you're in a movie theater, restaurants, and a lot of times people get caught up with their cell phones so they not paying attention."

If you would like to learn more about today's seminar, head to our website wcbi.com




