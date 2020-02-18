35th annual Asian Celebration kicks off

35th annual asian celebration came together today to enjoy culture and diversity.

The weekend of fun includes music, traditional foods and even a traditional attire fashion show.

Around 15 thousand people are expected to come to the lane events center this weekend for the celebration.

Organizers say the end goal is to have fun and educate.

"i want them to be able to come today and say, you know what, we had a great time, it's a fun event.

People look forward to this event.

I want them to walk away and say, hey we have a great sense of culture, a great sense of entertainment, a full belly of food and that they had a great time, we hope to see them again next year."

You still have a chance to join in on the fun.

The asian celebration contines tomorrow from 10 a.m.

To 6 p.m.

Organizers say you can buy your ticket online