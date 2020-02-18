Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 35th annual Asian Celebration kicks off

35th annual Asian Celebration kicks off

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
35th annual Asian Celebration kicks off

35th annual Asian Celebration kicks off

Around 15,000 people are expected to come to the Lane County Events Center for the weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

35th annual Asian Celebration kicks off

35th annual asian celebration came together today to enjoy culture and diversity.

The weekend of fun includes music, traditional foods and even a traditional attire fashion show.

Around 15 thousand people are expected to come to the lane events center this weekend for the celebration.

Organizers say the end goal is to have fun and educate.

"i want them to be able to come today and say, you know what, we had a great time, it's a fun event.

People look forward to this event.

I want them to walk away and say, hey we have a great sense of culture, a great sense of entertainment, a full belly of food and that they had a great time, we hope to see them again next year."

You still have a chance to join in on the fun.

The asian celebration contines tomorrow from 10 a.m.

To 6 p.m.

Organizers say you can buy your ticket online




You Might Like


Tweets about this

genechrastil

howard chrastil RT @KVALnews: Did you attend the 35th annual Oregon Asian Celebration in Eugene, Oregon? Share YOUR photos via the CHIME IN tab on our web… 33 minutes ago

KVALnews

KVAL News Did you attend the 35th annual Oregon Asian Celebration in Eugene, Oregon? Share YOUR photos via the CHIME IN tab… https://t.co/xsLsZ7KVfc 9 hours ago

debruning

David Bruning 35th annual Oregon Asian Celebration offers foods, crafts and performances - KVAL - https://t.co/6pMDYxU8s0 12 hours ago

nepalnewsnow

Nepal News Now 35th annual Oregon Asian Celebration offers foods, crafts and performances #nepalnews #nepal https://t.co/dYkP3owHul 20 hours ago

StateStatus_OR

StateStatus OR 35th annual Oregon Asian Celebration offers foods, crafts and performances - KVAL https://t.co/8SIk6KQzyE 20 hours ago

mediamelodie

Melodie Moore Had a great time taking photos at the @OregonAC today. Thanks @KVALnews! https://t.co/P6duVfASoU 2 days ago

open_eugene

Open Eugene RT @cityofeugene: City of Eugene is at the 35th Annual Asian Celebration this weekend at the Lane Events Center. Come on by and say Hi! htt… 2 days ago

cityofeugene

City of Eugene City of Eugene is at the 35th Annual Asian Celebration this weekend at the Lane Events Center. Come on by and say H… https://t.co/OboekRoUbN 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.