Legislative breakfast held in Lafayette

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
A legislative breakfast.

People heard from tippecanoe county representatives in the indiana legislature.

They discussed their priorities, committee work and updates on issues being presented before the general assembly.

In addition people attending were able to address their concerns and ask questions in a town hall style session.

People say this is a great opportunity to connect and engage with elected representatives.

"i think it's a great opportunity to connect directly with the people who are in the room where decisions are made."

"understanding that the people who are in these political positions answer to us.

Obviously you're not going to get everything that you request.

However if you are persistent and there's other people that feel the same way you do, you can expect change."

Some of the issues discussed today were education, teacher's pay and the




WLFI

WLFI News 18 People got the chance to talk one-on-one with local legislators and leaders on Saturday. 2 days ago

