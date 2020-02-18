Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Teacher pay a priority as Metro Schools begins community budget meetings

Teacher pay a priority as Metro Schools begins community budget meetings

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Teacher pay a priority as Metro Schools begins community budget meetings

Teacher pay a priority as Metro Schools begins community budget meetings

How will Metro Schools pay its teachers?

That's the question many are looking for an answer to, before Metro Schools asks Mayor John Cooper to sign off on its spending plan for next year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Teacher pay a priority as Metro Schools begins community budget meetings

RACE JUST AHEAD IN SPORTS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.