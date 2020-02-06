Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scott Morrison > Australian PM 'angry' at General Motors decision

Australian PM 'angry' at General Motors decision

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Australian PM 'angry' at General Motors decision

Australian PM 'angry' at General Motors decision

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday (February 17) that he was angry and disappointed at General Motors decision to retire the Holden brand, although not surprised.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Australian PM 'angry' at General Motors decision

Morrison added that Australian taxpayers put billions into this multinational company.

"They let the brand just wither away on their watch," he told reporters in Melbourne.

Like Britain, Australia and New Zealand are right-hand drive markets.

With sales of GM's Australian Holden brand plummeting, the company could not justify the investment to continue building right-hand drive vehicles.

"Tax payers were giving a multi-national extra money, year after year, and at the end of the day they walked away.

And I think that says everything you need to know about the success of those sorts of policies," said Morrison.



Recent related news from verified sources

Motor racing: Holden brand retirement stuns Australian motor sport

The future of Australia's Supercars series is under a cloud following the decision by U.S. auto maker...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaneLaw07141485

Jane Law RT @Reuters: Australian PM Scott Morrison 'angry' over General Motors' decision to wind down operations in the country. More here: https://… 7 seconds ago

Reuters

Reuters Australian PM Scott Morrison 'angry' over General Motors' decision to wind down operations in the country. More her… https://t.co/Sbvd4sou0d 9 minutes ago

AustraliaPM

PM of Australia News Australian PM ‘angry’ at General Motors decision : #auspol #australiapm https://t.co/7to8kq2u39 59 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Australian PM 'angry' at General Motors decision: https://t.co/VvY5WYl8GS #GeneralMotors 1 hour ago

Pgc04

Peter RT @murpharoo: Angry is odd in the circumstances 🤔 https://t.co/qc1vDyDiTJ 1 hour ago

philgadzinski

Lord Cufflink RT @knarfnamduh: Angry Scott Morrison accuses GM of letting Holden 'wither away' after taking $2bn in subsidies Your Govt told them to lea… 1 hour ago

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Australian PM 'angry' at General Motors decision #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/v0VtnF6plz https://t.co/p3uCAHxlt0 1 hour ago

grbradbury

Glen cares He keeps giving billions to Corporations while killing people with #robodebt etc. #Corrupt #Crimeminister #auspol… https://t.co/lPkogDj54n 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

General Motors to invest $6 million in Rochester plant [Video]General Motors to invest $6 million in Rochester plant

General Motors to invest $6 million in Rochester plant

Credit: WROCPublished

GM’s Cruise: Autonomous Vehicle Potentially $8 Trillion Industry [Video]GM’s Cruise: Autonomous Vehicle Potentially $8 Trillion Industry

According to General Motors' self-driving vehicle unit Cruise, the global autonomous vehicle industry is an $8 trillion market opportunity. The valuation includes ride-hailing at $5 trillion, freight..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.