Australian PM 'angry' at General Motors decision

Morrison added that Australian taxpayers put billions into this multinational company.

"They let the brand just wither away on their watch," he told reporters in Melbourne.

Like Britain, Australia and New Zealand are right-hand drive markets.

With sales of GM's Australian Holden brand plummeting, the company could not justify the investment to continue building right-hand drive vehicles.

"Tax payers were giving a multi-national extra money, year after year, and at the end of the day they walked away.

And I think that says everything you need to know about the success of those sorts of policies," said Morrison.