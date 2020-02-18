Global  

FBI warns voters, candidates about cyber attacks on elections

FBI warns voters, candidates about cyber attacks on elections

FBI warns voters, candidates about cyber attacks on elections

Foreign spies in the Tri-State trying to interfere with our elections and steal your personal information?

It may sound like a movie, but the threat is very real, the FBI says.

The FBI is warning everyone – from voters to candidates - about election cyber threats on all levels of government.
