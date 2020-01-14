Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Due To Sex-Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Due To Sex-Abuse Lawsuits

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Due To Sex-Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Due To Sex-Abuse Lawsuits

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Monday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy over sex abuse lawsuits

The organisation says the move will allow it to build a compensation fund for sex abuse victims.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •ReutersRIA Nov.NYTimes.comHinduSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comTIMECBS News


Embattled Boy Scouts seek to boost support for abuse victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a possible bankruptcy due to sex-abuse litigation, the Boy Scouts of America...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Is 'Imminent' Amid Scandals [Video]Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Is 'Imminent' Amid Scandals

According to reports, a bankruptcy filing for the Boy Scouts of America is "imminent." This comes after a lawsuit was filed last month accusing the organization of not protecting boys from sexual abuse..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published

Sex offender coached kids for 20 years after Boy Scouts discovered abuse [Video]Sex offender coached kids for 20 years after Boy Scouts discovered abuse

In the 1980s, the Boy Scouts discovered a dirty little secret about one of their Scoutmasters: he was an accused child molester. But because the matter was handled “internally” and not reported to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.