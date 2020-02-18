Global  

Highway 231 road closure presenting challenges for first responders

The detours and closures around Highway 231 present a big hurdle to first responders and how quickly they can get to emergencies
You're taking a live look at the road closure causing headaches for drivers in madison -- marshall -- and morgan counties.

The detours and closures around highway 231 in lacey's spring aren't only impacting drives to work and school.

They also present a big hurdle to first responders and how quickly they can get to emergencies.

Thanks for joining us.

I'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

Waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live.

He learned what's being done to combat this potentially life-threatening problem.

This closed portion of highway 231 has caused many problems.... going too fast is one... the morgan county sheriff's office says it has seen an increase in people speeding on the detour routes.... going too slow is another.... with first responders worried about how long it now may take them to provide he the morgan county sheriff's office tells me the transition from a four way highway to a two lane backroad is making it difficult for deputies and local fire departments.

Brindlee mountain and lacey's spring volunteer fire departments are impacted by the road closure, and fire crews will have to take the detour routes along with the other thousands of drivers.

The morgan county sheriff's office tells me it will have to adjust to how deputies are deployed to make sure teams are spread out across the area.

One man i talked to says its concerning.

Richard shannon - concerned community member "15-20 minutes around to get to the spot on time and you know... minutes and seconds count when it comes to first responders" with no word yet on when the highway will be back to normal, the morgan county sheriff's office asks drivers to slow down, and be patient.

Live in morgan co -- sd -- waay31




