Houston Honors Fallen Umpire, Eupora Takes Win Against Hilltoppers

WATCH: Prior to opening day, Houston baseball honored one of its own, former Chickasaw County invesitgator and umpire Jeremy Voyles. Voyles passed away in August of 2019.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Houston Honors Fallen Umpire, Eupora Takes Win Against Hilltoppers Houston hilltoppers baseball honoring one it's own.......jeremy voyles...a chickasaw county investigator and former baseball umpire who passed away in august of last year his father, houston police chief billy voyles, throwing the ceremonial first pitch...the toppers wearing hats with n-d-13 on the back...voyles' i-d with the chickasaw county sheriff's department... voyles was also a houston alumnus who played baseball for the hilltoppers the ceremony a part of opening day for houston....taking on eupora bottom of the first, no score....eupora flashing the leather....avery tollison with the stop at first for the out.... houston's offense starts to click a few batters later....gage harrington belts one to left field.....just stays inside the yard....brandon allen scores to pick up a rbi double for harrington...the pitcher adding his own run support the eagles able to rally later in the ball game.... eupora picks up the opening day win, 4-2





