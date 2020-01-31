SB 926 aimed to protect customers who pay with cash

Not everyone wants to use a credit card or a debit card - many don't even carry plastic.

Now a new bill would require all stores -- to take cash.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding to show us what this means for you.

It's called "s-b 9-26".

And the bill would require retailers to accept cash payment when offered by a customer.

The "federal deposit insurance corporation" surveyed 8- point-4 millions homes and found are unbanked.

That same survey found 7-point-4 percent of homes in california are un-banked.

People here in redding say: businesses should take both cash and car*.

It would make it difficult for me to shop, because i like to use cash and whatever is in the bank is savings/ it's a freedom of choice, people should be able to pay cash or credit card # the proposed bill it would make it difficult for me to shop, because i like to use cash and whatever is in the bank is savings/ it's a freedom of choice, people should be able to pay cash or credit card # the proposed bill does*not apply to: online stores... or car rentals... the bill will*no* ban cashless payment.

But if offered cash: businesses must accept them.

Live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Businesses that don't accept cash will face a fine of $25 to $500 per violation.#