SB 926 aimed to protect customers who pay with cash

Not everyone wants to use a credit card or a debit card - many don't even carry plastic.
Now a new bill would require all stores -- to take cash.
It's called "s-b 9-26".
And the bill would require retailers to accept cash payment when offered by a customer.
The "federal deposit insurance corporation" surveyed 8- point-4 millions homes and found are unbanked.
That same survey found 7-point-4 percent of homes in california are un-banked.
People here in redding say: businesses should take both cash and car*.
It would make it difficult for me to shop, because i like to use cash and whatever is in the bank is savings/ it's a freedom of choice, people should be able to pay cash or credit card
But if offered cash: businesses must accept them.
Businesses that don't accept cash will face a fine of $25 to $500 per violation.#