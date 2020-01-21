Houston Bond

Houston school district voters are being asked to decide the fate of a proposed 9 point 2 million dollar bond package.

Allie martin tells us how the money would be used, if approved.

Teachers in the second grade building at houston lower elementary have to find creative ways to manage airflow.

That's why teachers put barriers in all spaces in their classroom walls.

The roof also leaks.

"we need to repair the roof, so it can not have leaks when we have a downpour of rain."

Katonga gathings is principal at houston lower elementary school.

She remembers sitting in the same classrooms as a kid growing up in the district and those rooms had some of the same problems that still exist.

A 9 point 2 million dollar bond package would address roofing, hvac and lighting at every campus.

Superintendent tony cook says the repairs are years overdue.

"you put a new roof on, new windows in, put new hvacs in, much more efficient, we will save a ton of money on a month to month basis and be able to put more money back into the classroom, where it should be going."

Standup bridge at houston lower elementary, when someone comes into the main office, they come in through the main door and check-in, but there's nothing to keep them from going on into the school.

If the bond issue passes, that would change.

There would be a secure holding area.

It's all about student and teacher safety.

"we already have buzzer and camera systems in each primary entry to all schools.

Our plan is to put a secure entry into every school, where, just because you get into the front door doesn't mean you're out in the general school, area, in a secure area, have to show an id and get buzzed in or allowed into the rest of the school.

" gathings says the bond issue is an investment for the future of the community.

"this year, we were awarded the first a school in the district, our upper elementary, our school is a b school, we are looking forward to having an a, we have proven we are capable of making gains and we are asking the community to get behind us and provide the best facilities for our students.

" the bond vote is set for march the third.

In houston, allie martin, wcbi news if that bond package passes, work would start quickly on the projects.

