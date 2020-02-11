Spring Break Travel Danger

If you're planning on grabbing a flight for a spring break vacation..
You'll want to pack hand sanitizer.
The cádác has a china travel notice at warning level three..
It recommends everyone avoid nonessential travel to the country.
"travel leaders"..
An agency in rochester..say s while the risk of getting the coronavirus is low á even if you're just traveling domestically you'll want to take precautions to avoid illness.
<stay clear of people that look or seem to be sick.
Cover your mouth when you are coughing or sneezing.
Wash you hands constantly when you open a door, when you touch elevator buttons, wash your hands as much as you can and keep them away from your face and your mouth.
> travel leaders says eight people locally had to change their plans to travel to china since flights have been