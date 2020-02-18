Sibshop program helping siblings of kids with disabilities

When a child is ill or has a disability á the whole family pitches in to take care of them.

And sometimes that responsibility can take a toll on that child's siblings.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in rochester.

She spent the afternoon at a program that is entirely dedicated to those kids.

Annalise?

Katie á george á i'm here at the snow tubing hill at ironwood christian springs.

Kids in the mayo clinic child life sibshops program spent the day having some winter fun á and forming friendships with other youth they can relate to.xxx nat: that's the sound of friendships being made.

Mayo clinic child life program's sibshops events are focused on supporting kids who's siblings have health concerns á chronic illnesses á or a disability.

"we as volunteers and staff get to honor these kids and just recognize them for the accomplishmen t of being a brother or sister to a brother or sister that has special needs or a medical condition."

Aria koball and phillip bransford are two of the nearly 50 youth taking part in today's event.

"its a fun experience just like having a day to yourself other than having most of the day focused on your sibling."

While these kids love their siblings and are more than happy to help care for them á it can be overwhelming to have most of the attention on their brother or sister.

Sibshops gives these children and teens a day that's all about them.

"you don't have to be where your sibling and its not like all about things like disabilities."

"you can tell that they're used to being someone who lends a helping hand because we see that here."

Nat: it's also a chance to connect with other kids they can relate to... peers who also have a brother or sister with a disability or health needs.

"just awesome to see that they're forming lifelong relationships with one another.

They also too are able to offer each other perspective that not many people can, because many people can't relate to exactly what they're going through."

Nat sibshops has 5 events every year... 2 for school aged children á 2 for teens á and one family event.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

If you have a child or teen who'd like to join the group á you can get in contact with the sibshops coordinators to get on the email list.

We'll have the contact information on our website at kimt dot com.

Kids from southeastern minnesota and north iowa are involved.