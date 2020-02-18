McChristine MVC Newcomer of the Week

Confidence in my team.> for the second time this season.

The indiana state women's basketball team has player who's been recognized for her outstanding play.

Junior forward jamyra mcchristine has been named the missouri valley conference's newcomer of the week.

Mcchristine had a monster week, first on thursday leading her sycamores in an upset win over northern iowa with a career high 24 points and nine rebounds.

She followed up that performance with 22 points, eight rebounds afternoon against the drake bulldogs on saturday.

For a weekend average 23 points per game, going 20-28 from the floor and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Mcchristine and the sycamores will be back in action this friday as they travel to carbondale to