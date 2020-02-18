Douglass Theatre founder honored for 150th birthday in Macon

Global  

Charles Henry Douglass, founder of the Douglass Theatre in Macon, was honored for his 150th birthday Monday.
In the 19-hundreds.... douglass was one of georgia's leading businessmen.

The founder also had a great impact .... on the african american community .... not only for opening the theater.

He was also a prominent leader within the community.

He had a place to go when there was in the segregation jim crow days when people really will feeling very humiliated from




