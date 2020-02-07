C1 joining us today, jerry ma mackinson.

You can purchase life insurance as early as 14 years old.

I am approached by people with juvenile diabetes before the child is diagnosed.

But there's a lot of caveats when it comes to life insurance like that.

What kind of policy to buy.

Of course, when we are younger and growing a family and taking care of babies and saving for college, money is kind of tight.

A good term policy is appropriate in those stages but life insurance is good for the rest of your life too.

There's different types of policies.

They work differently.

You can use the life policies for many things including retirement planning.

>> we always want to plan ahead.

If somewhere were to happen.

It may.

That's inevitable and then who are those people that we care about so much that we want to protect?

>> and we see it all the time with people trying to get you know those donations online for final expenses.

None of us are oblivious to our final day on the planet.

We don't need to dwell on it but we need to have something for that day.

>> it's almost smart for us to approach it.

If you're approached, sometimes it can be a scam.

>> sure.

>> so if you think about it first, and you reach out to somebody, that might be the best bet.

>> sure.

And ask those questions and work with somebody locally.

It's not only important to have a local person when you purchase the plan, but also later.

>> yep.

>> it might be nice to know where that guy is at.

>> go find him.

We are licensed by the state.

We can be unlicensed by the state too.

>> gary thank you.

Thank you so much for being here