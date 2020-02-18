Construction is coming along at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds

Taking a look at the new amenities its expected to bring to the community.

News 18's micah upshaw joins county commissioner david byers on a tour of the new facility.

She shows us what's to come.

Micah look live intro: right now this structure looks like steel beams and some brick wall but come next summer this is set to be one of the biggest event centers in indiana.

Dave: hopefully they're like a lot of people are saying wow, i'm hoping that's the biggest thing, people are just going wow.

Micah: if you've driven down teal road, you can't miss the major construction happening on the fairgrounds.

County commissioner dave byers says it's bringing amenities that he's hoping everyone can enjoy.

Dave: we always talk about quality of life, we talk about a community that's continuously growing.

We could have two, three different things going on the same weekend here with the facilities we have.

Micah: this project includes building two new facilities.

One will become the new coliseum, the other will be a building for additional rentable space.

One important thing is holding on to the history of the former facility by making the entrance a history gallery.

Dave: we're going to be taking a lot of the old wood that we can out of the old buildings rlign that, so that's going to be kind of the history place of the fairgrounds.

Micah: both facilities will include heating and cooling systems, wi-fi, and the technology necessary for large concerts.

These are features the former coliseum did not have.

Dave: it's lived it's life, and unfortunately, you know, the bleachers, we had people stepping through the bleachers, you could see the word where it's starting to rot, you can see where the electricity wasn't up to code.

Micah: this project is set for completion by july first 20-21 so what does this mean for this year's fair?

Dave: it's a work zone, so it's not going to be the best friendly place this year, we don't want to tell anybody not to come but we're just making sure everybody has a heads up about it.

Micah look live outro: commissioner dave byers says the county will be hosting a soft opening in late april where you can take a tour just like i did.

Reporting in tippecanoe county, micah upshaw news 18.

