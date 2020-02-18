Global  

Lowndes Robbery

Lowndes County deputies need help finding a armed robber.
Lowndes county deputies need help finding a armed robber.

This man is accused of walking inside a dollar general on highway 45, near columbus air force base, last night.

Investigators say the robber had a hand gun.

If you know who he is, call golden triangle crime stoppers.

The hold-up happened just before 10 o'clock.

Deputies believe the man left in a small blue car with tinted windows.

No word on how much money he got away with.

There were no injuries.

Again, if you have any information call golden triangle crime stoppers.




