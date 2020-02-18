Global  

One killed in Clay County shooting

One killed in Clay County shooting
One killed in Clay County shooting

We're learning "new we're learning "new information" about a shooting in brazil, indiana.... within the last half hour ..

Indiana state police confirmed one person died.

An autopsy is set for 1 this afternoon.

Detectives were at the scene collecting information until 4:30 this morning.

This all started around 9 last night.

You're looking at video from that scene.

Police were called to a home... in the 2-thousand block... of "state road 3-40".

That's on brazil's west side.

Police say a domestic disturbance turned into shots being fired.

Police haven't released the names of those involved.

We hope to have more information at




