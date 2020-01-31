Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > James Meredith

James Meredith

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
James Meredith

James Meredith

Dr. James Meredith became one of the faces of integration in the early 1960's.

And a symbol to a generation of civil rights workers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

James Meredith

The studio with more.

Dr. james meredith became one of the faces of integration in the early 1960's.

And a symbol to a generation of civil rights workers.

And 60 years later he is bringing his message to new generations.

.nat it was a celebration of black history month at saint matthew baptist church, and to help lead it was a man who helped ámakeá that history - dr. james meredith.

"what america needs is a new revolution.

A marrow one.

The reestablishment of the good in man and the black man got to be the one to take the lead in doing that," meredith became a touchstone for the civil rights movement when he became the first african american to enroll in, and through much adversity graduate from ole miss..

His mission didn't stop there.

And after nearly 60 years, he says his dedication is still strong today.

"i thought it was the most important day of my life "i said everything that god told me to as songs of praise rang throughout the church meredith voiced the importance of the african the church meredith voiced the importance of the african american church and christians in our nation "it may well be my final mission.

God has led me to remind christians, particularly black christians that they are the only ones that can save their neighbors, the community, our state and nations.

God wants us as christians to live up to our responsibility."

For centuries, the black church has stood as an institution built on community, family, justice, and freedom.

Meredith says the duties of christians can be found right in the bible "our responsibilities are laid out in the 10 commandments, the golden rule.

Lead pastor nathaniel best says meredith's words resonated with his congregation.

Meredith also said that it is his mission to continue to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

james_tele01

James Bailey RT @loanchargeAPPG: In the @LordsEconCom Finance Bill Sub Committee, @LITRG @litrgnews’ Meredith McCammond reveals that locum #nurses are… 2 hours ago

pilotefilms

Pilotefilms RT @Wyrestorm: Last week at #ISE2020, James Meredith talked about our HDBaseT solutions, as well as WyreStorm’s popular HAOC cables. The ne… 3 hours ago

bportseasoning

Chuck Sudo Comparing a grab for attention to black students risking their lives to integrate schools requires some serious men… https://t.co/6tGmLYY90Q 4 hours ago

SKEEerra

Project Patroclus @ira the next James Meredith! 4 hours ago

Wyrestorm

WyreStorm Last week at #ISE2020, James Meredith talked about our HDBaseT solutions, as well as WyreStorm’s popular HAOC cable… https://t.co/IdSXOmg927 5 hours ago

elwanda_jackson

Wanda J. 13 RT @aberniebird: ...when James Meredith tried to enter the University of Mississippi, the mob, flying Confederate battle flags, attacked th… 9 hours ago

Minii_meredith

Mé⁷ RT @BigHitEnt: [기사] #BTS to Appear on 'Carpool Karaoke' With James Corden https://t.co/KCqIDS4AXT 9 hours ago

RHJCenter

Robert H. Jackson Center In 2007, James Meredith, civil rights activist best known for his integration of #OleMiss, was interviewed at #RHJC… https://t.co/oPt4mJF44H 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Grey Sloan Memorial Board Issues an Ultimatum [Video]The Grey Sloan Memorial Board Issues an Ultimatum

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Richard (James Pickens Jr.), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) sit Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) down and issue an ultimatum. Schmitt (Jake..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 04:02Published

Link Asks Amelia for a Paternity Test [Video]Link Asks Amelia for a Paternity Test

After Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) finally tells Link (Chris Carmack) that he may not be the baby's father, he asks her to get a paternity test. DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) asks Meredith (Ellen Pompeo)..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 04:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.