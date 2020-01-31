The studio with more.

Dr. james meredith became one of the faces of integration in the early 1960's.

And a symbol to a generation of civil rights workers.

And 60 years later he is bringing his message to new generations.

.nat it was a celebration of black history month at saint matthew baptist church, and to help lead it was a man who helped ámakeá that history - dr. james meredith.

"what america needs is a new revolution.

A marrow one.

The reestablishment of the good in man and the black man got to be the one to take the lead in doing that," meredith became a touchstone for the civil rights movement when he became the first african american to enroll in, and through much adversity graduate from ole miss..

His mission didn't stop there.

And after nearly 60 years, he says his dedication is still strong today.

"i thought it was the most important day of my life "i said everything that god told me to as songs of praise rang throughout the church meredith voiced the importance of the african the church meredith voiced the importance of the african american church and christians in our nation "it may well be my final mission.

God has led me to remind christians, particularly black christians that they are the only ones that can save their neighbors, the community, our state and nations.

God wants us as christians to live up to our responsibility."

For centuries, the black church has stood as an institution built on community, family, justice, and freedom.

Meredith says the duties of christians can be found right in the bible "our responsibilities are laid out in the 10 commandments, the golden rule.

Lead pastor nathaniel best says meredith's words resonated with his congregation.

Meredith also said that it is his mission to continue to