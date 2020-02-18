Global  

Frankfort-Schuyler Friends of Rachel Club holds Senior Prom

Frankfort-Schuyler Friends of Rachel Club holds Senior Prom

Frankfort-Schuyler Friends of Rachel Club holds Senior Prom

Students at Frankfort-Schuyler wanted to have a prom for Herkimer County Seniors ages 60 and older.

Frankfort-Schuyler Friends of Rachel Club holds Senior Prom

With obviously to offset some of the costs.

But also obviously to just so some support."

Donovan will travel to new york city for follow up appointmesand treatments.

New tonight- it was a special night at frankfort-schuyler high school as the franortchuyler friends of rachel held a senior prom.

The event was not for high school seniors however.

Students at frankfort-schuyler wanted to have a prom for herkimer county seniors ages 60 and older.

There was dancing and food and drink.

There also was a dj.

The frankfort- schuyler friends of rachel club is an organization that was started in honor of rachel joyce scott, who was a victim of the columbine massacre.

Evt organizers svalues, and we wanted to get the community together jt like chel did.

Rach olson/iends of rachel advis, frankfortschuyler ith d she wanted join her mmunity togetr and livby at set valu, and we nted represent ose values herethis evening and makeure that our counity is hesive and cooperative possible."

Sofia ab azzo/president, frs of rachel cb "it's amazing outcome, didn't knyone at this many people would show up, i mean we sold around 60tic tickets were free so people came just from hearing about it




