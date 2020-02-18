Global  

NC Regional Semis

Hello and welcome back.

It's regional saturday for girls basketball across the state of indiana.

Coming into today five teams here in the wabash valley had a chance to move one step closer to immortality.

We start in shelbyville as north central looked to make it to their first regional finals since 1986.

We pick this up in the 2nd half, junior jocelyn cox uses her euro step threw the defenders and completes the lay in for two.

Later in the qtr, cox dropping dimes with the bounce pass to averi davidson who finishes with the lay in at the rim.

The t-birds found themselves trailing by 10 within only three minutes left in the game when cox gets her team going with the runner.

Bethesda christian continued to miss free throws late giving north central a chance for a dramatic comeback as averi davidson knocks down this three tie things at 53 with 35 seconds left.

Davidson was 0-11 from behind the arc until the final minute of play when she knocked down the two biggest shots of her career to this point.

That three puts the t-birds in front 56-53 with less than three seconds left on the clock.

The t-birds win this game in dramatic fashinon by a final of 56-53 and advance to the regional finals.




