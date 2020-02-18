'Build-A-Thon' at the Southern Oregon Home Show

Be announced as well as the l home.
It's happening at the jackson county expo all weekend.
The "build-a-thon" is also happening at the show.
Four teams of high school students will be building four small cabins in three days.
Local contractors are helping guide the students.
This is something i love doing.
I have fun doing it.
I like learning.
I feel like i always learn something when i'm building stuff.
Kind of just open my eyes to a lot.
I like connecting with people.
Working with people.
Meeting new people.
Talking to people the completed tiny cabins will be auction off at a later date to raise funds and awareness for skills workforce in southern oregon.
You can check out the home show this weekend.
It runs through sunday at the jackson