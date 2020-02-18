'Build-A-Thon' at the Southern Oregon Home Show

Be announced as well as the l home.

It's happening at the jackson county expo all weekend.

The "build-a-thon" is also happening at the show.

Four teams of high school students will be building four small cabins in three days.

Local contractors are helping guide the students.

This is something i love doing.

I have fun doing it.

I like learning.

I feel like i always learn something when i'm building stuff.

Kind of just open my eyes to a lot.

I like connecting with people.

Working with people.

Meeting new people.

Talking to people the completed tiny cabins will be auction off at a later date to raise funds and awareness for skills workforce in southern oregon.

You can check out the home show this weekend.

It runs through sunday at the jackson