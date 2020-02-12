Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Champions Together Day

Champions Together Day

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Champions Together DayChampions Together Day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Champions Together Day

In a helicopter crash.

Athletes of all skill levels can compete on the hardwood thanks to "unified sports."

Last night was the "2nd annual champions together day" at northview high school.

This is a partnership with the indiana high school athletics association and special olympics indiana.

10-athletes with disabilities play on a basketball team with 10-partners.

Those partners are members of the varsity club.

Together this kids are learning life lessons and they're getting everyone involved.

:23:36:37 - :45 "we call it northview unified, unification of everyone in our school.

We also get the community involved so it actually becomes a community event as well."

The unified team has 23 sponsors.

They've contributed more than 4-thousand dollars.

That money supports the team and special olympics



Recent related news from verified sources

BPGC clinch Grover Vineyards inter-club golf championship

After a solid start on Day 1, BPGC went on to dominate the second day, scoring 27.5 points to take...
Mid-Day - Published

Derry edged out as champions Dundalk get a real scare

Derry edged out as champions Dundalk get a real scareDerry City lost out to a late goal as they fell to champions Dundalk on the opening day of the new...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 Oceania Day 8 [Video]BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 Oceania Day 8

After eight days and approximately 2500 km the 2020 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy has reached its conclusion at the ski resort of Coronet Peak near Queenstown. And it’s South Africa who are..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 04:52Published

Chiefs fans accept paying more to watch Super Bowl champions in 2020 [Video]Chiefs fans accept paying more to watch Super Bowl champions in 2020

Chiefs fans won&apos;t let anything stand in their way when it comes to watching a game at Arrowhead Stadium, but as the number of people who want a seat on game day goes up so does the price for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.