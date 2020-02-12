In a helicopter crash.

Athletes of all skill levels can compete on the hardwood thanks to "unified sports."

Last night was the "2nd annual champions together day" at northview high school.

This is a partnership with the indiana high school athletics association and special olympics indiana.

10-athletes with disabilities play on a basketball team with 10-partners.

Those partners are members of the varsity club.

Together this kids are learning life lessons and they're getting everyone involved.

:23:36:37 - :45 "we call it northview unified, unification of everyone in our school.

We also get the community involved so it actually becomes a community event as well."

The unified team has 23 sponsors.

They've contributed more than 4-thousand dollars.

That money supports the team and special olympics