Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders Supporters

Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders Supporters

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders Supporters

Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders Supporters

On Monday, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg criticized Bernie Sanders.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Slams Sanders’ Supporters with Video Showing ‘Bernie Bros’ Threats


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Wrong kind of ‘energy’? Bloomberg takes on the ‘Bernie Bros’… using Hillary Clinton-style tactics

Wrong kind of ‘energy’? Bloomberg takes on the ‘Bernie Bros’… using Hillary Clinton-style tacticsDemocratic candidate Mike Bloomberg has deployed a new tactic against Bernie Sanders: accuse his...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Truthtalker1usa

TruthTalker RT @SJPFISH: 2020 Democrat’s message to the American voters: Bloomberg calls farmers & factory workers mindless Bernie Sanders wants to b… 2 minutes ago

24hrTVMazi

Maisie B RT @mjoyce317: 2020 Democrats still have no message for rust belt voters: -Mike Bloomberg belittled American farmers -Bernie Sanders wants… 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.