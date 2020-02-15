Global  

FCO 'working to organise' flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship

FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship

FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears.

The department has faced pressure to fly home the 74 Britons on the Diamond Princess after the US chartered two planes and repatriated 340 of its citizens.
