Trump Takes Lap Around The Daytona 500 Race Track

President Donald Trump took a lap around the Daytona 500 race track in his presidential limousine. He said: "There is no greater thrill than to join you at the world center of racing for the 62nd Daytona 500." Before the race began, Trump thanked Gold Star families and said "God bless America." According to CNN, he said the "fallen warriors" would "live in our hearts forever." Trump became the second American president to serve as the Grand Marshal, behind George W. Bush.