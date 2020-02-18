Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ship of Fools movie (1965)

Ship of Fools movie (1965)

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:39s - Published < > Embed
Ship of Fools movie (1965)

Ship of Fools movie (1965)

Ship of Fools movie trailer HD (1965) - Plot synopsis: A varied group of passengers boarding a ship bound for pre-WWII Germany represents a microcosm of early 1930s society.

Director: Stanley Kramer Writers: Katherine Anne Porter, Abby Mann Stars: Vivien Leigh, Simone Signoret, José Ferrer Genre: Drama, Romance
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

John_6olfer

MacLeod 🧳🛫 @Coldwar_Steve Could easily be a scene from Stanley Kramer’s 1965 movie ‘Ship of Fools’.. superbly done 👍 17 hours ago

kenneth_abagis

Kenneth Abagis @true_pundit Old creepy joe has been told to go away by legal immigrants. Will he listen or just go down with the s… https://t.co/K4eSxHPr1V 2 days ago

VaraSueTamminga

Vara Sue Tamminga the significance of fascist politics. The 1965 movie "Ship of Fools" has now become a portrait of our planet saili… https://t.co/lvJkWMczY7 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.