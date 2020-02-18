Ship of Fools movie (1965) 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:39s - Published Ship of Fools movie (1965) Ship of Fools movie trailer HD (1965) - Plot synopsis: A varied group of passengers boarding a ship bound for pre-WWII Germany represents a microcosm of early 1930s society. Director: Stanley Kramer Writers: Katherine Anne Porter, Abby Mann Stars: Vivien Leigh, Simone Signoret, José Ferrer Genre: Drama, Romance 0

