Adopted senior 'doggo' has the cutest morning routine

This Malamute-Corgi mix has the most adorable morning routine of hiding under his owners' bed and cutely crawling to greet them.

Footage from February 11 shows 11-year-old Atka crawling towards his owner, while they entice him with lovely remarks.

Living his new life in San Francisco, the elderly pooch is on a health regime where he goes on three walks per day and adheres to a diet, and his health is rapidly improving.

Atka's owner said: "After 11-year-old Atka was adopted, the malamute corgi mix found ways to channel his inner ice dog by sleeping under the bed!" "This is our new morning routine," they later said.