Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Respect Nitish Kumar’s decision’: Prashant Kishor on being expelled from JDU

‘Respect Nitish Kumar’s decision’: Prashant Kishor on being expelled from JDU

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
‘Respect Nitish Kumar’s decision’: Prashant Kishor on being expelled from JDU

‘Respect Nitish Kumar’s decision’: Prashant Kishor on being expelled from JDU

Political strategist and ex-Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor said he respects Party chief Nitish Kumar's decision of removing the former from the party.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gandhi followers can’t stand with Godse’s supporters: Prashant Kishor

“Those who believe in the ideology of Gandhi cannot stand with the supporters of Godse. I had an...
IndiaVision - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ksy92924

Kumar saurav yadav RT @CNNnews18: #Alert – I and Nitish Kumar have shared not only political relationship but also a personal one. I consider him a fatherly f… 57 minutes ago

LokeshMathur_

Lokesh Mathur I have had good relations with Nitish Ji. I have immense respect for him. I will not question his decision. ~… https://t.co/Dq0mcW6hsl 1 hour ago

CNNnews18

News18 #Alert – I and Nitish Kumar have shared not only political relationship but also a personal one. I consider him a f… https://t.co/oMwk5xhHBB 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP [Video]'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commented on his party's leader Prashant Kishor. Kumar was asked about Kishor's tweets against BJP leaders. Kumar said that BJP's Amit Shah had insisted on induction..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:29Published

Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar [Video]Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.