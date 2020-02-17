Sharjeel Imam named main instigator in Jamia violence, booked for sedition | OneIndia News

Sharjeel Imam named main instigator in Jamia violence; Prashant Kishor questions Nitish's Bihar model; British MP claims visa revoked, Govt says it was already cancelled; Friction in Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra as Uddhva bats for CAA, Sharad Pawar against it and more news #CitizenshipAmendmentAct #JamiaViolence



Recent related videos from verified sources Jamia violence: 3 video clips tell different versions of story | OneIndia News At least 3 different video clips of the violence that unfolded in Jamia Millia Islamia University in December are being circulated on social meida, with students' groups sharing one version and the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:45Published 1 day ago British MP denied entry into India for views on J&K and other stories| OneIndia News British MP with critical views denied entry into India; 3 videos tell 3 versions of Jamia violence story; Maha govt to carry parallel investigations into the Bhima Koregaon case; SC orders Army to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:04Published 1 day ago