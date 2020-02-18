Global  

BTS fans take over Twitter for J-Hope's birthday

BTS star J-Hope turns 26 today (18th February), and the band's loyal fans took to social media to wish him a happy birthday: causing a wide range of different hashtags relating to J-Hope's special day to take up the top trending spots on Twitter.
Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS Fans Take Over Twitter for J-Hope's Birthday

BTS Fans Take Over Twitter for J-Hope’s Birthday The BTS star is now 26 years old and his loyal fans took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. A wide range of different hashtags relating..

Happy Birthday, J-Hope!

Happy Birthday, J-Hope! Jung Ho-seok turns 26 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the BTS member. 1. His favorite number is 7. 2. Hope was a famous dancer in Gwangju and won an underground..

