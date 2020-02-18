BTS fans take over Twitter for J-Hope's birthday 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:13s - Published BTS fans take over Twitter for J-Hope's birthday BTS star J-Hope turns 26 today (18th February), and the band's loyal fans took to social media to wish him a happy birthday: causing a wide range of different hashtags relating to J-Hope's special day to take up the top trending spots on Twitter.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this RCDE_MCM RT @GWilson1000: The Espanyol fans take over Birmingham New Street station! #RCDE #WOLESP @UoDFootyJournos https://t.co/oMxjpHl72H 4 minutes ago supercorpdansenbrainiasupporter RT @JacksonBrittsny: Azie, katie, Melissa, Chyler, Jesse, , Andrea, &Nicole have done amazing work over the years &been do great with fans.… 12 minutes ago Glenmar ES RT @GlenmarPto: Hello Fans of Art!! 🖼 🎨 BCPS is promoting Youth Art Month by kicking off with a “Take Over Contest”. (These forms will… 19 minutes ago CelticsFanZone @wue121 ASG votes have votes from fans, players, and media. Just so you know. Luka got over 6 million fan votes,… https://t.co/HsBKOapnX7 21 minutes ago LARGERADIO.COM #Morethan4 Mac Daddy & Jougo - Take over - VIBE @largeradio #fans #Listenlive https://t.co/Px7IoXTsGS https://t.co/jbhhPm1Mzq 1 hour ago Villan Vikki RT @CVF_Russia: 🤗Crazy russian-speaking fans are ready to get over the huge distance to meet our Hero #ChiyaanVikram 😍 Just tell us WHEN..… 4 hours ago Cherry Hinton FC Cherries fans starting to take over Newmarket already....🍒 #COYC https://t.co/UcBX40kvad 4 hours ago CraigStrife RT @IanHigton: Calling all LTTP fans! In today's episode, I introduce @zoe_dels to Resident Evil 3 Nemesis on the PS1. Unfortunately someth… 4 hours ago