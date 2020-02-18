Global  

Kwarteng: Sabisky's 'unacceptable' views not shared by PM

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng says the appointment of Andrew Sabisky was "regrettable" and his views "unacceptable", adding they were not shared by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Sabiksy resigned as a newly appointed advisor following criticism of alleged past remarks on pregnancies, eugenics and race.

Report by Alibhaiz.

