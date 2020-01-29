UP Board Exam 2020 : भगवान के दर्शन कर दौड़ते-भागते पहुंचे परी

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
कैमरे की निगरानी में यूपी बोर्ड हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षाएं मंगलवार से शुरू हो गईं। बरेली में 132 केंद्रों पर 96913 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत हैं। पहले ही दिन हिंदी की बड़ी परीक्षा है। पहली पाली में सुबह आठ से 11:15 बजे तक हाईस्कूल की और दूसरी पाली में दोपहर दो से शाम 5:15 बजे तक इंटर की परीक्षा है। तमाम छात्र भगवान के दर्शन कर परीक्षा देने पहुंचे। पहली पाली में दूर से आये छात्रों को परीक्षा केंद्र खोजने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। कई परीक्षार्थी बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड के ही आ गए। उनको इंट्री में दिक्कत आई। केंद्र पर प्रवेश से पहले सभी की तलाशी ली गई। सुबह ही सभी केंद्रों के सीसीटीवी कैमरे चेक किये गए। बिना कैमरे के किसी भी केंद्र पर परीक्षा नहीं होगी।
