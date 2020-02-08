EastEnders Soap Scoop! Whitney is locked up

Coming up on EastEnders... Whitney faces the consequences over Leo's death, and Jean gets big news at the hospital.



Recent related videos from verified sources EastEnders Soap Scoop! Shock death in 35th anniversary episodes Coming up in EastEnders' 35th anniversary episodes... the Queen Vic's boat party along the Thames goes horribly wrong. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:51Published 1 week ago Soap Box: Ken to leave Coronation Street? Leo spies on Whitney in EastEnders All the latest soap news and spoilers. Johnathon Hughes and David Brown count all the callbacks in Coronation Street's 10,000th episode. Plus Mick and Linda recreate Den and Angie's divorce papers.. Credit: Radio Times Duration: 30:10Published 1 week ago