Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple Inc. > Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Global shares fell on Tuesday after Apple said it would miss its March quarter revenue guidance as the coronavirus slowed production and weakened demand in China.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

A warning from the most valuable U.S. company sent shockwaves across global markets on Tuesday (February 18).

Apple said it would miss its March quarter revenue guidance as the coronavirus slowed production and demand in China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell a percent, while Tokyo's Nikkei slid 1.4%, dragged down by tech stocks.

China's blue chip shares gave up 0.5% after a strong rally on Monday (February 17), fuelled by hopes Beijing would introduce more policy stimulus.

Apple said factories in China were re-opening but ramping up more slowly than expected.

The news sent shivers through tech stocks, reinforcing signs of a broader hit to businesses from the epidemic.

Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing both lost nearly 3%, with Sony also losing ground.

European shares then took a hit after the iPhone maker's warning.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.8% in early trade.

Apple's Frankfurt-listed shares dropped more than 6%, while European companies which supply components to Apple also saw big losses.

As China's authorities try to prevent the spread of the disease, the economy is paying a heavy price.

Some cities remain in lockdown, and travel bans and quarantine orders are preventing many from working.



Recent related news from verified sources

Global Markets: Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Asian shares fell and Wall Street was poised to retreat from record highs on Tuesday after Apple Inc...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Stocks Under Pressure as Apple Sounds Warning on Coronavirus - https://t.co/TKb6Hsh6Uu #GoogleAlerts 54 minutes ago

AirlineAdviser

Airline Adviser Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus https://t.co/e7B8lRdpFk 3 hours ago

monkeyface__

🕊️Coastalvixen🕊️ #FailureIsNotAnOption #Resist RT @choonsikyoo: Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus (Reuters) https://t.co/T0jkEgRRiY 4 hours ago

AccessWallST

Access WallStreet Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus https://t.co/yTo6DgenHz 4 hours ago

Gander_News_g4

Business News Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus https://t.co/zS9IKPxj44 via @circleboom 6 hours ago

Innocent_TG

Innocent Gotosah Apple warns about lower revenue, European Stocks under pressure https://t.co/fWc6rAFqaK https://t.co/O619oHzD3H 6 hours ago

myzidiaries

My Zimbabwean Diaries Apple warns about lower revenue, European Stocks under pressure https://t.co/qHpFcVBqIE https://t.co/ogiTssbhCd 6 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus - https://t.co/useVm2zagd #GoogleAlerts 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Financial Focus: Apple, TV sales, Starbucks [Video]Financial Focus: Apple, TV sales, Starbucks

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Investors are nervous that the novel coronavirus could harm Apple's profits as the company relies..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.