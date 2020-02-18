AMAR SINGH ने BIGG B से मांगी माफी

Global  

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 04:46s
कभी अमिताभ बच्चन के बेहद करीबी रहे राज्यसभा सांसद अमर सिंह ने बच्चन परिवार से माफी मांगी है। अमर सिंह और बच्चन परिवार के बीच सालों से रिश्ते में तल्खी आ गई थी। जिसके बाद दोनों ही परिवारों की ओर से तीखी टिप्पणियों का दौर चलता रहा। लेकिन अब जिंदगी और मौत की जंग में झूल रहे अमर सिंह अमिताभ बच्चन से माफी मांगी है.
0
