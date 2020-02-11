Global  

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Amid Hundreds Of Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Amid Hundreds Of Sexual Abuse LawsuitsThe group filed the Chapter 11 paperwork overnight in Wilmington federal court.
FORCED THEIR DECISION.BREAKING OVERNIGHT THEBOYSCOUTS OF AMERICA FILES FORBANKRUPTCY.THE GROUP FILING THE CHAPTER11 PAPERWORK OVERNIGHT INWILMINGTON, FEDERAL COURT, THEBOY SKITS ARE TRYING TO WORKOUT COMPENSATION PLAN FORAYBUYS VICTIMS WHICH WILL ALLOWTHE 110 YEAR OLD ORGANIZATIONTO SURVIVE.SCORES OF LAWYERS ARE SEEKING



Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits

Scoutmasters and other leaders accused of molesting several thousand men in cases stretching back...
Embattled Boy Scouts seek to boost support for abuse victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a possible bankruptcy due to sex-abuse litigation, the Boy Scouts of America...
Here are all the Child Victims Act claims filed against the Boy Scouts of America in WNY [Video]Here are all the Child Victims Act claims filed against the Boy Scouts of America in WNY

Following the news of the Boy Scouts of America filing bankruptcy due to sex abuse lawsuits, the 7 Eyewitness News I-Team has uncovered all the claims filed against the Boy Scouts of America in Western..

Boy Scouts Of America File For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy [Video]Boy Scouts Of America File For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The national organization has filed for bankruptcy to create a victim compensation fund as sexual abuse settlements grow, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

