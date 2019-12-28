Global  

Here are all the Child Victims Act claims filed against the Boy Scouts of America in WNY

Here are all the Child Victims Act claims filed against the Boy Scouts of America in WNY

Here are all the Child Victims Act claims filed against the Boy Scouts of America in WNY

Following the news of the Boy Scouts of America filing bankruptcy due to sex abuse lawsuits, the 7 Eyewitness News I-Team has uncovered all the claims filed against the Boy Scouts of America in Western New York under the Child Victims Act
