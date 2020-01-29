UP Board Exam 2020 : कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच बदायूं में परीक्षा द

यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षा का मंगलवार 18 फरवरी को आगाज हो गया। जिले में 88 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर मंगलवार सुबह हिंदी का पेपर देने परीक्षार्थी पहुंचे। परीक्षा केंद्रों पर परीक्षार्थियों की कड़ी तलाशी के बाद उन्हें भीतर प्रवेश दिया गया। कई परीक्षाथी देर से आने पर परीक्षा केंद्र पर दौड़ते दिखाई दिए। जिले में इस बार हाईस्कूल और इंटर के कुल 59087 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होंगे। परीक्षा शुरू होने से पूर्व अधिकारियों ने मंदिर जाकर पूजा अर्चना की इसके बाद परीक्षा केंद्र पहुंचे वही सचल दल व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने भी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर जाकर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। पूरी खबर पढ़ने के लिए क्लिक करें। https://bit.ly/2vEI6wi ☛ Visit our Official web site : www.livehindustan.com/ ☛ Follow Us : https://twitter.com/live_hindustan ☛ Like Us: https://www.facebook.com/LiveHindusta... ☛ Send your suggestions/Feedback: [email protected]

