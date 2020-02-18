Global  

Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Global shares fell on Tuesday after Apple said it would miss its March quarter revenue guidance as the coronavirus slowed production and weakened demand in China.

Ciara Lee reports
Global Markets: Stocks under pressure as Apple sounds warning on coronavirus

Asian shares fell and Wall Street was poised to retreat from record highs on Tuesday after Apple Inc...
Reuters India - Published


