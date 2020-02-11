Global  

Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour

Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour

Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to scrap his US tour because he's still not recovered from his back surgery.
Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour to undergo medical treatment

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his North American tour to undergo medical treatment.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just Jared•Billboard.com•USATODAY.com



Ozzy Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 [Video]Ozzy Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003

In January, 71 year old Ozzy and his wife Sharon appeared on TV and revealed he had been diagnosed with the brain illness, following a year in which he'd battled other health problems, including..

Kelly Osbourne: My dad's Parkinson's battle has brought us closer [Video]Kelly Osbourne: My dad's Parkinson's battle has brought us closer

Kelly Osbourne says her father Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's diagnosis has brought the two of them "closer" together.

