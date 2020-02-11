Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to scrap his US tour because he's still not recovered from his back surgery.



Recent related videos from verified sources Ozzy Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 In January, 71 year old Ozzy and his wife Sharon appeared on TV and revealed he had been diagnosed with the brain illness, following a year in which he'd battled other health problems, including.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published 4 days ago Kelly Osbourne: My dad's Parkinson's battle has brought us closer Kelly Osbourne says her father Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's diagnosis has brought the two of them "closer" together. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:50Published 1 week ago