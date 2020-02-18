DAYTONA 500 CRASH

The final turn of the dayton 500 went up in flames?

Leaving driver ryan newman in serious condition.

The 1?year veteran driver?

Was leading the race into the final turn when he was bumped from behind?

Sending his car flying into the air?

Before catching fire.

Nascar is reporting newman is being treated for serious?

But thankfully no?life threatening injuries.

Finishing the race?

Number 1?

Denny hamlin took home his 3rd dayton win.

